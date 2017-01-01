You're Invited to HonorHealth's February 8th Nursing, Allied Health and Support Services Hiring Event!

Interview with our Phoenix Leaders supporting the following care center locations:





John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Deer Valley Medical Center

Sonoran Crossing Medical Center

Phoenix region Medical Groups





Learn more about HonorHealth's career opportunities, professional development and Total Rewards designed to best support you.

Please bring your resume for on-the-spot job offer potential!









Wednesday, February 8

John C. Lincoln Medical Center

(Outdoor event: parking lot area east of Emergency Center)